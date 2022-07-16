ASTA announces big changes to Global Convention in 2023

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is pleased to announce their partnership with Discover Puerto Rico to host the 2023 ASTA Global Convention (AGC) in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and the Puerto Rico Convention Center, May 2-4, 2023. As a result of member feedback over the years, ASTA has decided to change the dates of AGC from late August to early May.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at Discover Puerto Rico for the 2023 ASTA Global Convention. Puerto Rico has been a longstanding partner of ASTA. Brad, Ed, and the entire Discover Puerto Rico team have gone above and beyond to support the travel advisor community,” said Zane Kerby, President, and CEO of ASTA. “By hosting the Global Convention, Discover Puerto Rico is committing significant resources to support travel advisors who want to learn, or become certified, in selling Puerto Rico. As a frequent visitor to the island, I know first-hand the variety of unique cultural experiences that await ASTA Convention attendees. ASTA is excited to extend this immersive learning opportunity to our members.”

With a year-round warm climate, Puerto Rico offers visitors a unique and authentic Caribbean experience. From Old San Juan with the cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, historic fortresses, and Spanish colonial architecture to the Island’s sandy beaches, impressive rainforest, and bioluminescent bays, Puerto Rico has for decades captured the attention and imagination of locals and visitors alike. Attendees will have access to the best of Puerto Rico’s rich history and culture through an offering of unique customised tours that will highlight the destination’s exceptional food, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, relaxing backdrops, and active adventure - all packed into one Caribbean paradise.

Travel advisors can expect all the same fantastic features they’ve come to love and expect at the ASTA Global Convention, such a robust trade show and education program, and a soon-to-be announced Puerto Rican keynote that you won’t want to miss. In addition to the sightseeing tours to local landmarks, AGC 2023 will also include options for extended Pre/Post Educational Journeys around Puerto Rico.

Special Promotion:

All travel professionals who register for this year’s AGC in San Francisco, August 24-26, 2022, by August 5th will receive $100 off their registration for ASTA Global Convention in Puerto Rico, May 2-4, 2023, in addition to receiving early access to all sightseeing tours. Registrants must be registered for the 2022 AGC in San Francisco by August 5th to receive early access to sightseeing tours and the $100 savings for AGC 2023 in Puerto Rico.

“We are delighted to partner with ASTA to host their 2023 Global Convention. Travel advisors are at the core of our industry, and these days, in which we are imagining and creating new paths to reignite and reshape travel, we want to be facilitators of the process and support our great partners. In Puerto Rico, you will find not only an excellent place for meetings and conventions, but you will also find an authentic and unique Caribbean experience that will enrich the educational and networking process, as well as provide inspiration for future endeavors within our industry,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Save the date for ASTA Global Convention in Puerto Rico, May 2-3, 2023.