Botánika Osa Peninsula debuts as Costa Rica’s premier eco‑resort

Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton, a premier eco-resort in Costa Rica’s unspoiled South Pacific Coast, is now open. Managed by Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Botánika Osa Peninsula promises to deliver a distinctive resort experience and exclusive access to some of the region’s best sportfishing and eco- and adventure-tourism activities.

Located beside two of Costa Rica’s most prized natural jewels—Corcovado National Park and the Pacific Ocean’s Golfo Dulce—Botánika Osa Peninsula is in perfect harmony with nature, set across 21 acres of lush flora and fauna. The resort provides travelers an unspoiled rainforest escape with well-appointed residence accommodations, upscale dining outlets, a 100-seat event space, along with rainforest-inspired experiences at the resort’s Clubhouse, neighboring Crocodile Bay Marina and the new Botánika Science and Nature Center. Activity guides curate unforgettable recreation experiences and excursions throughout the Osa Peninsula. Guests traveling by air will arrive at Puerto Jiménez Airport, just minutes from the resort. Botánika Osa Peninsula’s location also allows for daily arrivals by water via the Golfo Dulce.



Botánika Osa Peninsula - Clubhouse Exterior

“Our goal is to make it easier for travelers to experience the hidden gem that is the Osa Peninsula,” said Diego Oviedo, general manager. “We thoughtfully created a resort environment to serve as the perfect home base. We offer a welcoming respite for our guests – which include avid sport anglers, adventurers, and first-time visitors to Costa Rica – to seamlessly immerse themselves in all the dynamic experiences our destination has to offer.”

A Rainforest Oasis

The resort features contemporary architecture by Gensler and Modus Operandi that perfectly coexists with the environment. The interior design, by Francisco Jove of Modus Operandi, evokes a refined sense of place where the lines between outdoor and indoor blur throughout the public spaces and guest accommodations, featuring wide verandas, expansive glass walls and indigenous landscaping.

Botánika Osa Peninsula - Room

The resort is opening with 44 rainforest residences, available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchenettes or full kitchens with high-end appliances, oversized terraces, and a private rooftop lounge for nature viewing and stargasing. Each spacious suite has a bright color palette and biophilic aesthetic that complements the lush rainforest landscape. In 2023, Botánika Osa Peninsula will have a total of 123 rainforest residences.

The resort staff will meet guests at the airport where they will accompany them on a short shuttle ride to the resort, arriving at the Clubhouse – the heart of the resort, located at the property entrance. From there, guests are ushered into the lobby and greeted with a refreshing beverage. The Clubhouse space is complete with a reception area, concierge desk, outdoor seating and a courtyard terrace. The Clubhouse also houses the resort’s signature restaurant, lounge, wine bar, and a 2,600 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as unique gardens where guests can see wildlife such as monkeys, hummingbirds and flora like orchids and bamboo.

Costa Rican Cuisine

Executive Chef Jose Tizado leads the resort’s four culinary outlets. His elevated menus feature sustainable ingredients sourced from regional purveyors and the resort gardens. Tierra a la Mesa, the resort’s signature restaurant, serves daily breakfast and dinner and offers indoor and alfresco seating. Its menus showcase the bounty of local farmers and fishers. Guests can look forward to trying dishes like the Tomahawk steak or freshly caught Mahi Mahi prepared in a custom charcoal barbecue grill using traditional Costa Rican cooking techniques. Becra is a more casual dining option and the perfect place to have a quick bite in between excursions or enjoy a cup of coffee with friends. Driza, the resort’s poolside cocktail lounge, is open for lunch and happy hour and features live musical performances by local artists. Wine bar Babanca provides a perfect environment for VIP tasting experiences and small events.



Botánika Osa Peninsula - Tierra a la Mesa Restaurant

“With locally influenced culinary offerings, inspired design and an array of curated activities enabling guests to connect with nature, every element of Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton reflects Costa Rica’s rich culture and gorgeous landscape,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “We’re excited to welcome this distinct new property to the portfolio and provide travelers an authentic experience in this one-of-a-kind destination.”

Ultimate Relaxation

Surrounded by indigenous gardens and flanked by poolside cabanas and two Jacuzzis, the lagoon-style swimming pool offers an ideal environment for a tranquil dip. Fitness devotees will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center, which features a stretching area, weight training equipment, cable training gear, advanced cardio machines and HIIT training. Guests can cool down on various walking trails that meander through the resort’s gardens.



Botánika Osa Peninsula - Pool

A forthcoming spa with restorative therapies that target the mind, body and spirit is set to open in 2023. The menu will feature customised treatments inspired by the rainforest and surrounding botanicals, from hot stone massages to chocolate wraps and coffee scrubs. Rooftop yoga will also be offered for guests.

Osa Peninsula

The Osa Peninsula, dubbed “the most biologically intense place on Earth” by National Geographic, is a remote destination. Botánika Osa Peninsula offers guests the chance to discover the region’s rich wildlife, national parks, forest reserves and protected beaches with its guided land and sea eco-adventures.

The Botánika Science and Nature Center hosts visiting scientists from major universities, including Stanford University, the Billfish Research Laboratory at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, and the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. The scientists educate guests about the local fauna and lead excursions to tag fish, dolphins and sharks for research. Botánika has also partnered with the non-profit foundation BioSur to host the largest insect museum in southern Costa Rica with over 6,000 species of endemic butterflies, beetles and moths. The collection is so expansive that it has been designated a National Heritage Site by Costa Rica.



Sunset view at Botánika Osa Peninsula

Those who want to take in the rainforest’s incredible wildlife can enjoy overnight and day hikes through the tropical lowland, take a guided zip-line tour of the rainforest, or embark on bird and monkey watching tours. One of the most coveted hiking destinations in the world, Corcovado National Park is in close proximity to the resort, perfect for a full day adventure for guests to experience the impressive wildlife and forest. Guests interested in marine life can adventure on an ocean safari and explore the waters of the Golfo Dulce while spotting humpback whales, whale sharks and dolphins. Gulfo Dulce is one of only four tropical fjords in the world and is rich with volcanic reefs, crevices and caves that boast a staggering variety of marine life.

To help preserve the region’s rich ecosystem for future travelers, the resort partners with Surcos Tour on beach cleanup efforts in the community and supports the non-profit BioSur foundation in efforts to rescue endangered wildlife. In addition to rescuing, the resort also works to educate guests and the local community on the dangers of disrupting any animals but specifically poaching sea turtle eggs through a local Sea Turtle Conservation project. Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton also serves as a community recycling hub, with team members dedicating their own time and vehicles to travel to the nearest recycling center nearly 30 miles away.

Sport Fishing

Botánika guests enjoy access to Crocodile Bay Marina’s famous world-class sportfishing excursions, complete with local expert guides and best-in-class equipment. The marina is expanding into a full-service international marina with 257 boat slips that can accommodate yachts up to 250 feet in length, a yacht club, a flagship over-water restaurant and seaside shops.

Botánika Osa Peninsula is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands.