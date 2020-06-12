United passengers required to self-assess for Covid-19 symptoms

United Airlines will ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment during their check-in process.

Based on recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic, the ‘Ready-to-Fly’ checklist asks customers to confirm they have not experienced Covid-19-related symptoms in the 14 days prior to flying.

The assessment is part of United CleanPlus, a commitment to putting health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience.

“As people are returning to their daily activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, their health and safety - as well as the health and safety of others - should continue to be top-of-mind,” said James Merlino, chief clinical transformation officer at Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre and a United CleanPlus advisor.

“Our health experts are pleased to play a role in helping people travel more safely and we worked closely with United to develop a health self-assessment for its customers to better ensure precautions are taken before beginning their journey.”

In accordance with guidance set forth by Cleveland Clinic, the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO), the checklist requires customers to click ‘accept’ to indicate they have reviewed the checklist during the digital check-in process.

The checklist also affirms customers are willing to abide by the airline’s other safety protocols, including wearing a face covering, which is now mandatory for all employees and customers on board a United aircraft.

Customers that are not able to confirm these requirements and choose not to travel will be able to reschedule their flight.

Customers may also choose to check-in at the airport for further review.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we have been working closely with trusted medical experts and partners to institute new practices and procedures to further protect those who work and travel with us,” said Pat Baylis, United corporate medical director.”