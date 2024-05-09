Arival Launches New Conference for U.K., Ireland & Northern Europe

Arival, the leading resource for tours, activities, and attractions businesses, today announced a new in-destination experiences conference focused on the vibrant Northern European market. Arival Edinburgh will welcome some 500 industry leaders and innovators, from 23-25 November 2024.

Arival events are the only conferences dedicated to the travel experiences sector: creators and sellers of day tours, activities, attractions, events and experiences. Arival conferences feature a range of programming specifically designed for the experiences industry to help tour, activity and attraction professionals learn, network and grow their business. The conference includes interactive sessions, peer-to-peer learnings, group experiences and networking opportunities.

“Since the very beginning of Arival, we’ve always called experiences the Best Part of Travel,” said Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO at Arival. “The tours, activities, attractions and experiences are the driver of tourism – the reason people go. This industry is experiencing extraordinary growth and change, and operators, attractions and other experiences businesses need opportunities to connect and learn to stay ahead of the trends shaping our future.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Visit Scotland to bring our unique events to the incredible city of Edinburgh, and create opportunities for operators from across the region to get inspired, acquire new skills and insights, build new partnerships, make new friends, and grow their business,” Quinby added.

Arival Activate Edinburgh is the first Arival event dedicated to the Northern European (U.K., Ireland and the Nordics) markets, and will help tour operators and attractions learn about the latest trends for in-destination experiences, from consumer trends and OTAs (online travel agencies) to tour and experience design, digital marketing and more. The conference will feature exceptional operators and innovators from across the region to share their learnings and

Sessions will include hands-on workshops and experiential learning at Edinburgh attractions and breakout sessions will run via two tracks:

Track 1 – Base Camp Essential introductions for businesses beginning their digital journey and attendees new to specific topics.

Track 2 – Summit Advanced sessions for experienced practitioners already familiar with the basics and keen to delve more deeply into these issues and best practices.

More details about the event – including speakers and program – will be announced soon. In the meantime, visit https://arival.travel/event/2024-edinburgh/ for more information.