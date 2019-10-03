Aquatrek Xtreme launches at Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, the Palm lends itself to real life Bond adventures with advanced aquatic mechanisms, the likes of which the region has yet to see.

With the launch of the brand-new Aquatrek Xtreme experience, which will offer adventure lovers the chance to explore the depths of the Ambassador Lagoon, guests can go deeper than ever before.

The latest state-of-the-art water thrill will see intrepid explorers descend a ladder ten metres to the bottom of the Ambassador Lagoon while wearing an Aquatrek helmet.

This helmet receives a continuous supply of air (three times more than what you normally breathe), so that the entire head remains dry, including hair, glasses or prescription contacts.

Once guests have reached the bottom, they will embark on a guided underwater walking tour of one of the biggest open-air aquariums in the world, coming face-to-face with over 65,000 marine animals including sharks, stingrays, and schools of multi-coloured fish.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Aquatrek Xtreme differs from the resort’s existing Aquatrek offering in that it is deeper – the deepest in the world – and also covers a lot more ground as participants traverse the floor of the Ambassador Lagoon.

The experience currently operates in 27 countries across five continents, but this is the first time that it will reach a depth of ten metres.

For the uninitiated, Aquatrek Xtreme is available for those with little to no scuba diving experience, neither do you have to be a strong swimmer.

Never has there been a more accessible way to bond with such an extensive array of charismatic sea creatures.

Natasha Christie, director, the Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, the Palm, said: “We are all incredibly excited by the latest addition to the Ambassador Lagoon which, yet again, proves that Atlantis, the Palm remains at the forefront of innovation.

“We can’t emphasise strongly enough how passionate we all are about the marine environment, and this technology allows visitors the opportunity to share our passion for the resort’s remarkable aquatic life and to learn more about their habitat.”

The whole experience lasts approximately one hour, including check-in, briefings on animal safety and equipment, and being kitted out with a wetsuit.