Norwegian to focus on United States for summer season

Norwegian has announced frequency increases between London Gatwick and United States destinations such as San Francisco and Tampa.

The increases will take affect from March 29th next year and run throughout the summer 2020 schedule.

The route frequency increases include the Gatwick to San Francisco service, which goes from five times a week to daily, and Austin, which will move from three times a week to four.

London Gatwick to Denver will also increase from three to four flights weekly next spring, while Tampa will go from two to three flights a week.

At the same time, there will be cuts to some services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatwick to Buenos Aires will become a five times weekly service, down from daily at present, while Gatwick to Miami will fall to six flights a week.

Gatwick to Orlando will become a five times weekly service, while Gatwick to Rio De Janeiro will be cut to a three times a week service.

The airline will now offer travellers flying across the Atlantic even more choice when choosing their departure dates by offering over 75,000 extra seats on these specific routes during the summer 2020 schedule.

Matthew Wood, senior vice president, commercial at Norwegian, said: “In line with our business strategy of moving from growth to profitability we are ensuring that we concentrate on key routes across our network where we see strong demand.

“These frequency adjustments ensure that our customers can have more choice when choosing their flights to the US at fares that remain affordable to all.”