APT launches new Canada programme for 2022

With Canada reopening its international borders to vaccinated travellers, APT is helping agents to capitalise on pent up demand for the destination with the timely launch of its 2022 Canada & Alaska programme.

The collection has been consolidated to comprise the brand’s most popular luxury and essential tours, and offers guests Canada and Alaska’s most scenic journeys by road, rail and cruise ship.

APT and Travelmarvel are guaranteeing most 2022 departures in the region, and all are fully protected by a Covid-19-flexible booking promise for the peace of mind of both agents and their clients.

The 2022 Canada & Alaska launch coincides with APT’s thirtieth year of operation in the country and each of the itineraries on sale represent three decades of expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1991, APT has been crafting award-winning trips that immerse guests into the heart of Canada, and proudly partnered with the likes of Rocky Mountaineer, Holland America Line and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts to showcase the myriad wonders that make it such an unmissable country.

Paul Melinis, APT managing director, said: “Our agent partners have been eagerly awaiting Canada’s reopening and the sales opportunity that it represents.

“Because most of APT’s guests are fully vaccinated, the bucket-list destination is now fully accessible for our clients, and we anticipate it being extremely popular for 2022 travel.

“We are guaranteeing our departures to help the trade sell with confidence.”

Also today, APT confirmed it would accelerate its return to European action.

Though the line had announced to trade partners that it was suspending all cruises until 2022, demand for its brand new Travelmarvel small ship river cruising experience in Croatia next year has been so significant that the operator has seized an exciting last-minute opportunity to operate two dates on the Adriatic Coast in 2021.

While its stunning new yacht, the MV Lady Eleganza, is being completed ahead of its entry into service in April, Travelmarvel has been given exclusive use of another small ship in the Adriatic, the Princess Eleganza, for two departures on September 30th and October 7th, creating a new way for the trade to send clients to the green list destination of Croatia this year.

New to APT, and being utilised just for these two special sailings, the relaxed and informal Princess Eleganza has a friendly feel and a maximum capacity of 36 guests.

The small ship’s 19 en suite cabins are finished to the highest standard with sleek lines and neutral colours.

Find out more here.