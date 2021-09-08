Emirates signs Chris Hemsworth for Expo 2020 campaign

With less than 30 days to go until the opening, Emirates is inviting visitors to experience endless possibilities of Expo 2020 in a new global campaign.

Fronted by actor Chris Hemsworth, the campaign illustrates the ultra-futuristic themes and incredible experiences in store at the show when it opens its doors to the world on October 1st.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We partnered with Emirates to produce a bold and exciting campaign that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world and inspire them to come and experience Expo 2020 Dubai for themselves.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will be one of the greatest must-see events in the world.

“In addition to impressive marquee pavilions that immerse visitors in the themes of mobility, sustainability, and opportunity, and 191 amazing country pavilions, there will also be an unforgettable celebration of music, art and culture with a packed entertainment programme, unique culinary experiences, and much more. It’s truly shaping up to be an event not to be missed.”

Chris Hemsworth also remarked on the importance of Expo 2020 in shaping a brighter future.

He said: “In 2019, I partnered with Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world.

“We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together.

“At Expo 2020 Dubai, the world will come together in the spirit of collaboration to provide real life solutions that will benefit future generations.”

Conceptualised and filmed pre-Covid in time for the original opening date of Expo 2020 Dubai, the ad aims to convey the energising spirit of innovation, creativity and the drive to create a better future, all key themes of the global event.

Taking a layered approach to storytelling, the ad is supported by a myriad of computer-generated imagery animations and visuals to illustrate what the event would look like, as it was filmed while the Expo 2020 site was still under construction.

In the ad, Hemsworth transports viewers from the iconic beaches of Dubai and through its awe-inspiring skyline to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, bringing to life the event’s flagship mobility, sustainability, and opportunity pavilions, as well as providing a glimpse into the excitement and celebration that awaits at the participating country pavilions.

