easyJet to launch flights to Aqaba this winter

easyJet has announced the launch of a new route and holidays from Manchester Airport to Aqaba in Jordan this winter.

Flights and holidays are on sale from Manchester Airport to the scenic Jordanian city, a perfect destination for a splash of year-round sunshine and Middle Eastern culture.

Visitors to this sun-kissed city on the Red Sea have easy access to the lunar-like landscapes of Wadi Rum and the ancient architectural wonders of Petra, a beautiful place to explore this winter.

Flights will operate up to twice a week on Mondays and Fridays throughout the winter, with flights scheduled to take off from December 6th.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to announce today that we are adding even more exciting destinations to our Manchester network, with new flights to Aqaba in Jordan.

“We know our customers can’t wait to go on a long-awaited and well-deserved holiday, so this new route will prove popular for customers wishing to get away for some winter sun and further strengthens our Manchester international network, providing customers with great value fares and ever more choice this winter.”