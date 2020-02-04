Virgin Atlantic adds Cape Town to winter schedule

Sunseekers can next winter head down to South Africa on Virgin Atlantic’s new, daily seasonal service flying between London Heathrow and Cape Town.

With the first flight taking off on October 25th, the new service will operate on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft complementing the existing daily service to Johannesburg.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented: “This year is an extremely exciting year of continued growth for Virgin Atlantic.

“Not only are we launching a new service to Sao Paulo in March, but we’re delighted to announce a new seasonal service to Cape Town offering more choice for our customers than ever before.

“We’re delighted to be flying to Cape Town again - we’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on this route taking advantage of the winter sun, the safaris and of course, the world-famous wine region.”

The VS478 will operate as a night flight departing Heathrow at 16:20 arriving into Cape Town at 05:55 whereas the inbound, the VS479, will depart at 08:00 landing later that day at 18:00.