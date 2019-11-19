Andaz Dubai the Palm opens to first guests

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has welcomed the official opening of Andaz Dubai the Palm.

Joining Andaz hotels in top destinations around the world, the latest addition marks the first Andaz-branded hotel in Dubai and the second in the United Arab Emirates, following the opening of Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Andaz, Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle brand, is rooted in local culture, immersing guests in elevated sensory experiences that celebrate the uniqueness of each property and its surroundings.

Located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah, the hotel rests on the world’s most iconic man-made island and offers travellers inspiring local programming, reflecting Dubai’s rich culture and heritage.

Andaz Dubai the Palm gives guests access to a private beach, as well as to several of Dubai’s attractions, including the Nakheel Mall, Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach and Mall of the Emirates.

“The bustling Palm Jumeirah island serves as the ideal location for guests to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of Dubai,” said Kifah Bin Hussein, general manager, Andaz Dubai The Palm.

“The hotel is created for the inquisitive traveller.

“Set in a vicinity known for luxury and exclusivity, Andaz Dubai the Palm reflects the city’s eclectic style, showcased through local artist exhibitions and unique culinary offerings.”

Encompassing 217 guestrooms, including 34 suites, and 116 residences, the property incorporates the sights, scents and textures of Dubai into every aspect of the room design.

The ideal space to relax, unwind and entertain, the guestrooms are inspired by the Emirati culture with bespoke artwork and luxury amenities.

The hotel features 31 Andaz Suites, one Terrace Suite, one Prince Suite and one Royal Suite, each made with modern, minimalistic interiors and fitted with premium amenities, including separate living and dining areas, a terrace, a rain shower and a deep soaking tub.