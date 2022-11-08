Andalucía positions itself as a destination with cheaper energy bills and ideal for digital nomads

After the first day of the World Travel Market in London tourism professionals from Andalucía are feeling optimistic about the year to come, as British tourists appear to be very keen to travel again following the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with representatives from the Junta, the mayors of some of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations were also at the ExCel Centre for the start of the event, including Malaga, Torremolinos, Marbella, Benalmádena, Mijas, Rincón de la Victoria, Torrox and Nerja.

Andalusian president Juanma Moreno said the region is taking giant steps to become a world leader for tourism and “we are optimistic, despite the uncertainties and political and economic variables in the UK,” and he stressed the importance of the visitors from Britain for the region.

He also said Andalucía is a favourite destination, and explained that the tourism authorities will be stressing the attractions for digital and energy nomads, in other words people who work from home and can therefore base themselves anywhere, and visitors who come because the energy costs will be lower than staying at home during the winter months.

“At times of uncertainty people prefer places they know and which are safe, and Andalucía is in that position,” he said.

13,000 people expected to visit the stand

The spacious Andalucía stand at the WTM is expected to receive 13,000 visitors during this edition of the tourism fair.

“Our region is one of the safest in these uncertain times, because it is politically and institutionally stable and there is good cooperation and collaboration beween the different administrations, town halls and institutions,” Moreno said.

