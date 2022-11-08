174% jump in UK visitor room nights sold in Jamaica over 2019

(From left) Delano Seiveright, senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism; Elizabeth Fox, regional director UK/Northern Europe; Director of Tourism Donovan White; Natalie Dewar, destination executive, British Airways Holidays; and John Lynch, chairman of the JTB

BRITISH Airways Holidays told Jamaica’s senior tourism officials at the World Travel Market in London on Monday that the entity has sold more than 15,800 room nights for their British customers coming to Jamaica this year, nearly triple what they sold in pre-pandemic 2019, which was just under 5,800 room nights.

The Jamaica Tourist Board noted that, overall, holidays to Jamaica are selling at 25 to 40 per cent more than in 2019.

Source : Jamaica Observer