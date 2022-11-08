Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Jordanian counterpart, Nayef Fayez, on Monday at the World Travel Market in London.

The pair discussed ways to enhance ties and cooperation in the field of tourism, reaffirming the ‘deep-rooted Said-Jordanian relations in various domains’, wrote state agency Petra.

The World Travel Market is an international event that brings together stakeholders of the international travel industry.

Source : Arab News