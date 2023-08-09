Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort targets emirate’s booming wedding industry

Minor Hotels’ anticipated Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort opens before the end of the year, and when it does, it hopes to make the most of RAK’s booming wedding industry.

Developer RAK Properties described the resort as a “Maldivian-inspired” hotel, a part of the world the Anantara brand has a strong presence and expertise in.

The property will have 174 guest rooms, suites, and overwater villas (a first of its kind in the emirate). It will overlook a mangrove-lined eco-reserve and will feature a discovery and eco-learning centre.

A key priority for the resort will be to preserve and respect its local environment, which will be a focus of the sustainability initiatives.

Strong potential for weddings

The resort’s location and surrounding landscapes, combined with its close proximity to Dubai, will make it the ideal venue for a range of meetings and events, explained Minor. High-end weddings and celebrations can be hosted within the resort’s versatile spaces and gardens, whilst the low-key ambiance will make it ideal for smaller meetings and team building.

In H1 2023, Ras Al Khaimah saw a 300 percent increase in revenue from weddings which is expected to continue to grow into H2. In March of this year, the emirate introduced a Wedding Certification Programme to enable quick and easy wedding planning in the emirate.

The initiatives follow the UAE’s recent introduction of a new federal law that regulates family matters for non-Muslim expats and travellers of mixed faith, enabling short civil ceremonies to now be hosted through Ras Al Khaimah’s courts. The ceremonies apply the principles of civil law in regulating the conditions and procedures for registering marriages. License applications will be easily accessed and submitted online through the Government of Ras Al Khaimah website, and applicants will be notified via email upon approval and a date will be confirmed for the ceremony.

Importance of the new Anantara

Amir Golbarg, SVP Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa, commented, “We look forward to welcoming guests into sustainable luxury at the upcoming Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort. The stunning natural setting amid the mangroves, combined with the heartfelt service Anantara is known for, will provide guests with an unforgettable escape in this magnificent emirate.”

Source: Hotelier Middle east