Anantara Kalutara welcomes Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez

Famed for wellness and known as an Ayurvedic destination, Sri Lanka is once again welcoming international tourists after reopening its borders last month.

Now those visiting the teardrop Indian Ocean island can add a world class pedicure or manicure into their schedule with the launch of the new Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez at Anantara Kalutara Resort.

Signature treatments under French chiropodist and ‘foot virtuoso’ Bastien Gonzalez are available in some of the most luxurious spas and hotels in the world.

Drawing on extensive professional expertise and experience as a chiropodist in his native France, Bastien has designed and developed a selection of exclusive treatments for feet, hands, and nails, the uniqueness of which lies in their fusion of medical knowledge, beauty and wellbeing.

His revolutionary treatments are performed by expert French chiropodists and specialised therapists using the premier Bastien Gonzalez product line and are sought out by the world’s élite – including royalty and some of the biggest names in Hollywood – for their combination of beautifying and medical results.

Aside from the sought-after manicures and pedicures, the Bastien Duo treatment comprises 75 minutes of pure bliss with a synchronised four-hand experience focusing on the nails, hands, feet, legs and arms, delivering the ultimate in luxury and total relaxation.

With the introduction of the new studio at Anantara Kalutara in Sri Lanka, French chiropodist Bertrand Li, trained by Bastien himself, has been appointed as the Anantara Spa Manager.

Bertrand is overseeing and practicing in the Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez and at the Anantara Spa within the resort.

He brings a wealth of international experience, having worked in bucket-list destinations, including Mauritius, Vietnam and Dubai.

Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez is considered the World’s Best Nail Studio Brand by voters at the World Spa Awards.