Anantara defends top title at World Spa Awards

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has received a total of eight top accolades at the World Spa Awards, with Anantara Spa recognised as the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand for the third consecutive year.

Named the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand at both the 2018 and 2017 World Spa Awards, Anantara Spa retained the title during a glittering Gala Ceremony in Dubai.

As the most prominent awards programme in the spa tourism industry, the prestigious World Spa Awards serve to celebrate and reward excellence in spa tourism.

Nominated contenders are voted for by professionals working within the spa industry - senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media - and by the public.

The first round of the selection process saw an impressive total of 30 nominations for Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in 12 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia, the Indian Ocean Africa and Brazil.

Properties in the Middle East led the way for Anantara Spa with three awards going to the group.

The honour of Dubai’s Best Wellness Retreat went to Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort; Anantara Spa at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara was crowned Qatar’s Best Hotel Spa; while Anantara Spa at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort was announced as Oman’s Best Resort Spa.

With more than 2,000sqm of space inspired by Roman baths, and features including a hydrotherapy circuit and hammam, the Anantara Spa at Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort is among the largest and most luxurious spa retreats in Europe, and was deservedly recognised as Spain’s Best Wellness Retreat.

Anantara saw strong results for two resorts in Africa, with the award for Zambia’s Best Resort Spa going to Anantara Spa at the Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, and the title of Mozambique’s Best Resort Spa going to Anantara Spa at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort & Spa.

Representing Anantara Spa in South America, the award for Brazil’s Best Resort Spa went to Anantara Spa at Tivoli Eco Resort Praia do Forte in Bahia.

Zoe Wall, group director of spa for Anantara, said: “We are deeply touched and proud to receive worldwide recognition for our continuous efforts within the spa and wellness industry.

“With Anantara Spa being recognised as World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand for the third year running, this is a wonderful testament to our brand promise of delivering exceptional spa and wellness experiences for our guests.

“It has been a great and successful year for Anantara Spa and we only hope to elevate our benchmarks of spa and wellness excellence in the years to come.”

Drawing upon Thailand’s wellness traditions, cultural inspirations and therapeutic ingredients, Anantara Spa offers unique signature journeys deeply rooted in authentic luxury, holistic practices and indigenous experiences.

Now using chemical-free products, treatments and rituals are inspired by the Thai origins of Anantara, while innovative modern therapies and natural products promise the highest definition of relaxation and pampering.

Anantara Spas are a haven of peace and tranquillity – an utterly relaxing and rejuvenating experience in unique settings.

Currently, Anantara Spa operates over 40 spas in 16 countries across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe.

Every treatment at Anantara Spa is performed by highly trained and specialised therapists.

These spa experts tailor perfect experiences from comprehensive menus of massages, body and facial treatments, bringing together exclusive ingredients and aromas, and time-honoured techniques to promote long-term health and wellbeing.

World Spa Awards is a dynamic awards programme, launched in 2015 and designed to drive up standards within spa tourism by rewarding the organisations that are the leaders in the field.

World Spa Awards was established in response to overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth in spa tourism.