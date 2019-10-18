British Airways unveils top 2020 holiday destinations

With seven in ten people planning a trip abroad in the next 12 months, and foreign-holiday taking at its highest level for year, British Airways has today revealed its 2020 holiday hotlist - the most popular British Airways Holidays destinations for the coming year.

New York remains the most popular holiday destination, with Orlando, Las Vegas, Dubai and Barbados making up the top five most searched for holiday destinations.

The most booked long-haul holiday destinations for 2020 include Punta Cana, Cancun, Dubai, Barbados, Antigua, Mauritius and Cape Town, with January being the most popular month for sun-seekers and city break fans to book a trip away.

The fastest growing holiday destinations for 2020 have been revealed as Seychelles, Durban, Tel Aviv, Maldives, Dalaman, Palma and Marrakech.

A seasonal route Charleston, which launched in 2019, has proven extremely popular with holidaymakers and makes its return in 2020.

Tokyo has also seen a significant boost for 2020 bookings, as sports fans flock to the city during the year it will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Topping the board for European breaks are Tenerife, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu and Faro, with this year’s new, seasonal route, Kos, being a popular destination for sunseekers plotting an escape in 2020.

All-inclusive is the most popular holiday of choice for British Airways customers, with research by ABTA also showing that 21 per cent of people plan to take an all-inclusive holiday in the next 12 months.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: “UK holidaymakers love to travel, and our holiday hotlist shows a mix of new and everyday popular destinations that are going to be big for 2020.

“Classic city break New York remains the most popular holiday destination, but we’ve found that all-inclusive holidays are now the break of choice for British Airways Holidays customers, and that bookings to more exotic locations, such as the Seychelles and Maldives, are quickly growing.

“Our travel experts review each and every destination to work out where our customers want to go and which up and coming cities to add to our worldwide network.”