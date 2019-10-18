American Express Meetings & Events partners with miMeetings

American Express Meetings & Events has unveiled a new ground transportation platform using exclusive technology from solutions provider miMeetings.

The first service of its kind, Meetings Ground Transportation will allow American Express Meetings & Events to manage ground transportation on behalf of its clients.

Through its patented technology, the new service minimises flight manifest errors, intelligently groups attendees to eliminate unnecessary rides, and sources from multiple ground suppliers.

As a result of these efficiencies, meeting planners can expect to save 22-30 per cent of total ground costs and an average of 15 hours in time spent per event.

The platform also supports clients’ duty of care and data security responsibilities as part of the Meetings Marketplace, so planners can rest assured that all suppliers have been vetted and key financial and security needs have been considered.

“Ground transportation has long been a pain point for all meetings stakeholders.

“Meeting planners have struggled to maintain visibility, organisation and cost; an attendee’s first impression of an event can easily be tarnished when ground delays or issues occur as a result of mismanagement,” said Linda McNairy, vice president of Americas at American Express Meetings & Events.

“With the right solutions and partners, it is possible to make ground transportation a strategic component of any meetings programme.

“Meetings Ground Transportation makes management of ground transportation simple and easy, which has not been possible to this extent previously.”

American Express Meetings & Events is a division of American Express Global Business Travel.