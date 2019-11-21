Gulf Air expands Turkish Airlines codeshare deal

Gulf Air and Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare expansion.

The national carrier of the kingdom of Bahrain will place its ‘GF’ code on Turkish Airlines’ flights from Manama to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport and from Istanbul Airport to Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Munich, Berlin, Zurich and Thessaloniki.

On the other hand, the agreement will see Turkish Airlines place its ‘TK’ code on Gulf Air’s flights from Bahrain to Dubai, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Manila.

Back in November 2017, Gulf Air signed the main codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines which doubled the travel opportunities for Gulf Air and Turkish Airlines passengers with two jointly operated daily flights between Bahrain and Istanbul at the time.

Today, Gulf Air connects Bahrain and Turkey with double daily flights as well as a third frequency which is operated by Turkish Airlines.