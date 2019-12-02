Lindos Grand Resort to open ahead of summer 2020

Moments from Lindos Old Town, Lindos Grand Resort & Spa will officially open May 1st.

The new five-star, adults-only hotel boasts an array of fine dining options, unobstructed views of the shimmering Aegean Sea and infinity pools cascading from the cliff edge.

With spectacular views of the secluded Vlycha Bay, the majority rooms feature their own balcony and wrap around infinity pool, offering panoramic views of the crystal-clear waters below.

The resort also features a selection of luxury penthouse suites featuring rooftop infinity pools with breath-taking views of the ancient ruins.

Contemporary and sleek in design, all accommodation options offer an effortless experience through a state-of-the-art smart phone system allowing guests to adjust the settings of their room from the comfort of their sun lounger.

Featuring a stylish internal-external pool, the resort’s new ThalassoSpa incorporates ancient Greek remedies in their signature treatments, including oils, herbs, flowers and botanical plants sourced locally from the island.

Couples are invited to enjoy private treatments, a selection of unique facials and tailored massages including sea-salt exfoliation and a honey-body mask, all designed to promote inner well-being and rejuvenate the soul.

This stylish, new beachfront resort is the fifth and latest property to open as part of the family owned Lindos Hotels collection, situated on the eastern coast of Rhodes close to the traditional village of Lindos.

Home to the ancient Acropolis with ruins dating back to 300BC, historic island trails, several boutique shops, bars and restaurants, Lindos is the destination for the culturally curious traveller.