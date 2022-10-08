American Airlines Raises Nearly $2.5 Million for Lifesaving Cancer Research

Through its annual fundraising campaign with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), American Airlines raises nearly $2.5 million for innovative and life-saving cancer research.

This donation is the largest single contribution the airline has made to SU2C since joining forces in 2016. Over its six-year collaboration, American has raised a total of $13.5 million to benefit SU2C and its mission to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.

“The unfortunate truth is that cancer has touched so many of us and our loved ones, and we’re all humbled to see the impact we can make together when uniting toward a common goal,” said American Airlines Chief Communications Officer Ron DeFeo. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers and team members, our contribution to Stand Up will fund research that has the potential to change the fight against cancer — and that gives us hope for the future.”

This year, the airline decided to double the length of the fundraising campaign to two months. Throughout August and September, customers received 25 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every dollar on a donation of $25 or more to SU2C. Additionally, anyone who used their American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card to contribute between $25 and $10,000, received 50 bonus AAdvantage® miles per dollar until the campaign reached $1 million in donations.

Stand Up To Cancer enables scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators.

“Since 2016, SU2C research has contributed to six new FDA approved treatments for cancer,” said Rusty Robertson, Stand Up To Cancer Co-Founder. “These life-saving breakthroughs are made possible by the support of donors like American Airlines and its customers and team members. We remain incredibly grateful for American’s continued support of our efforts to end this disease.”

American Airlines is committed to caring for people on life’s journey. For more information about the ways American gives back to the community, visit aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.

ADVERTISEMENT