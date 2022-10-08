Turkish Airlines carried 7.3 million passengers during September
Releasing its passenger and cargo traffic results of September, TurkishAirlines increased its seat capacity offered to passengers by 15.9 percent compared to same period of 2019 and carried a total of 7.3 million passenger while reaching 85.4 percent load factor
According to September 2022 Traffic Results;
Carrying a total of 7.3 million passengers, Turkish Airlines’ domestic load factor was recorded as 90.2% and international load factor was 84.9%.
Cargo and Mail volume increased by 7.6 percent compared to same period of 2019 and reached 145 thousand tons.
According to the January-September 2022 Traffic Results;
Total passengers carried during January-September period was at 53.9 million.
During January-September, total load factor was at 79.7 percent. International load factor was at 79% while domestic load factor was at 86.6 percent.
Total Available Seat Kilometer during January-September became 150.9 billion during 2022 while it was 140.6 billion during the same period of 2019.
Cargo/mail carried during January-September increased by 12.7% compared to same period of 2019 and reached 1.3 million tons.
Number of aircraft in the fleet became 390 at the end of September.
ADVERTISEMENT