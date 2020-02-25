Kempinski to operate two hotels at Universal Beijing Resort

Kempinski chief executive Martin Smura has unveiled plans for two new hotels in China, both to be based at Universal Beijing Resort.

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel – Universal Beijing Resort are designed to be destinations unto themselves.

They will offer immersive experiences through a blend of unique designs and historic features – bringing entirely new hospitality experiences to life for guests.

Speaking to media this morning in Berlin, Smura said: “I am very proud that in the future we will operate through our joint venture with the Beijing Tourism Group two extraordinary and world-first hotel concepts in the new Universal Beijing Resort.

“While the two hotels with 1,200 rooms mark the first phase of the cooperation, another 4,800 rooms will be added at a later stage.

“The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort - Universal Beijing Resort will position themselves as independent travel destinations and offer a special guest experience through the perfect blend of stylish design and historical cultural features of China.

“Guests of both hotels will have direct and exclusive access to the theme park.”

It is those guest experiences that Key International Hotels Management - a joint venture between Beijing Tourism Group and Kempinski Hotels - will help deliver.

Key International will operate both hotels.

As the first-ever Universal-themed hotel, the Universal Studios Grand Hotel will offer 800-rooms and will be positioned at the entrance to the Universal Studios Beijing theme park.

The NUO Resort Hotel – Universal Beijing Resort will offer a luxurious and picturesque escape exemplifying the beauty of China’s ancient royal garden.

It is the first-ever resort hotel from NUO, one of the country’s first homegrown luxury hotel brands.

Inspired by the Chinese traditional cultural and artistic achievements, featuring modern meets simplicity, the hotel will mix business with pleasure and art with technology.

Both hotels are expected to open next year.