Wizz Air confirms plans for Abu Dhabi-based low-cost carrier

Wizz Air has signed a definitive agreement with its partner Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company to establish Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The low-cost airline is set to launch its operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the autumn.

The agreement is a major milestone in the launch of the new carrier, a new Emirati low-cost airline based in the United Arab Emirates’ capital.

With Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s recruitment activities set to commence in the coming months, the agreement will create new job opportunities, boost the economy and attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi.

The announcement is also in line with an accelerator programme launched by local authorities, Ghadan 21, which is driving the development of the emirate through investing in business, innovation and people.

József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air Holdings, said: “Today marks an important milestone on the way to establishing our new airline in Abu Dhabi.

“The joint venture agreement with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company to form Wizz Air Abu Dhabi underpins our long-term dedication to bringing an economically and operationally highly efficient as well as environmentally most sustainable airline business model to boost Abu Dhabi’s aviation development.

“Wizz Air’s mission feeds into Abu Dhabi’s diversified economic strategy as we aim to stimulate traffic by creating demand to the benefit of growing Abu Dhabi’s touristic and economic diversity.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”

Plans for the new carrier were unveiled in December, with the development of the low-cost carrier segment set to come under the spotlight during Arabian Travel Market next month.

Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, chief executive of ADDH, said: “Tourism is a high priority in Abu Dhabi’s growth strategy.

“Significant investment is going not only into our airports but also the tourist infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and cultural attractions.

“Last year the emirate achieved a record high of 11.35 million visitors and a key driver for this is the connectivity that enables people to visit Abu Dhabi easily and affordably.”

The airline will focus on establishing routes to markets in which Wizz Air has existing, high growth operations, namely central and eastern and western Europe.

Saood Al Hosani, acting undersecretary at Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, added: “The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi later this year is very much welcomed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“Having another dedicated low-cost airline operating from Abu Dhabi International Airport will undoubtedly allow more visitors to travel here to experience for themselves what our exceptional destination has to offer.

“Also, as we step up our preparations for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 2021, we are confident that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and our other airline partners will all assist us in our mandate to boost the local economy through the sustained growth of the tourism and travel sector.”