Amadeus partners with Microsoft to explore the future of travel

Amadeus and Microsoft have joined forces to co-author a new report exploring how new technologies will make the experience of travel better.

Entitled Delivering traveller value: Inspiring, understanding and fulfilling expectations throughout the travel experience and beyond, the work looks at how a focus on the ‘purpose’ and ‘context’ of each trip will allow the industry to maximise value.

The report unveils some of the latest milestones of the global strategic partnership between Microsoft and Amadeus.

Together, the two technology leaders are working to deliver a new set of tools, solutions, and data applications to offer a next-generation experience for travelers, travel sellers and providers.

The report draws on work from Northstar Research Partners, which was commissioned to survey 2,400 business and leisure travelers in six key markets around the world – Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, United Kingdom and the United States.

The findings provide quantifiable evidence, supported by in-depth interviews with senior leaders from Amadeus, Microsoft and across the travel industry.

Explored within the report is the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) within the sector when it comes to making time-sensitive offers, the impact of new technologies such as the metaverse and an evaluation of how enhanced data analytics can deepen the understanding of the traveller.

Wolfgang Krips, senior vice president, corporate strategy, Amadeus, said: “Over the last two years, our global strategic partnership has delivered true value for our customers, partners and the traveller alike.

“Today we continue on this mission.

“Together we have made great progress in harnessing cloud technology to innovate and explore new products, solutions, and services that create better trip experiences.

“We are continuing to work together to support customers and to transform how travel is delivered, using technology to drive innovation, applying data to understand traveller needs and empowering travelers to make more out of each trip.”

Contributions from partners – including Meliá Hotels International, Expedia Group, TomTom and American Express Global Business Travel – also reveal how the new tools on offer can create more personalized and relevant experiences for travelers.

Additionally, the report discusses the technology being developed as part of the Amadeus and Microsoft partnership.

This includes the transformational travel and expense solution Cytric Easy and agility and analytics modules of the Amadeus Creation Platform, designed to make the most out of data.

The report also looks ahead at what’s next on the horizon with a focus on co-innovation possibilities specifically around search and employee experience.

Corine de Bilbao, president, Microsoft France, said: “As we sit on the cusp of a period of great opportunity, we continue in our collective efforts to forge a new, more human-centric, personal and better-connected travel sector.

“Exploring a new generation of technologies – from the cloud capabilities of Microsoft Azure to the efficient simplicity of Cytric Easy – we reveal how travelers will be able to navigate an increasingly complex travel landscape and truly make the most out of each and every journey.”

Delivering traveller value is the follow-up to Journey to Cloud Planet, released by Amadeus and Microsoft in 2021.