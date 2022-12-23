SWISS to recruit new pilots from 2023

SWISS is to resume the recruitment and training of new pilots from 2023 onwards. The training will be provided by the European Flight Academy, which is operated by Lufthansa Aviation Training. SWISS student pilots can also take advantage of financial training support.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will resume the recruitment and training of new pilots next year, after such activities were suspended in view of the coronavirus pandemic. SWISS will also be newly employing 80 first officers who have already completed their training with Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland (LAT).

“We are really pleased that, after a two-year hiring freeze, we can now offer a new generation of SWISS pilots job prospects, career perspectives and an attractive workplace aloft, and can welcome more new colleagues to our cockpit crew corps,” says SWISS Head of Flight Operations Stefan-Kenan Scheib. “We’re looking to train new cockpit personnel now, to ensure that we continue to meet all our cockpit crewing needs for our SWISS flight operations.”

The two-year training of SWISS’s new pilots will be conducted by the LAT-operated European Flight Academy (EFA). The training will take place at various locations including Opfikon and Grenchen in Switzerland and Goodyear (Arizona) in the USA.

“Now is the ideal time for talented young individuals to seek a cockpit career,” says Manuel Meier, Managing Director of Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland AG. “As the Lufthansa Group’s Swiss-based training organization, we offer our applicants high-quality basic and further flight training with SWISS instructors and a state-of-the-art training aircraft fleet.”

SWISS student pilots offered financial support

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants should have completed at least three years of basic vocational training or have examination-free access to university-level education. SWISS student pilots can also benefit from assistance in financing the training costs involved. Candidates can apply now, and will find further information at www.swiss.com or at www.european-flight-academy.com.