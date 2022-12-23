Radisson Blu arrives on France’s Opal Coast with Malo-les-Bains opening

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains, set in a beautiful beachfront location on France’s northern Opal Coast.

Ideally positioned on the famous promenade of the spa resort town of Malo-les-Bains, close to France’s border with Belgium, Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains is the perfect destination for weekend getaways and wellness retreats as well as business meetings. Just a few minutes’ walk away from the hotel is the historic center of Malo-les-Bains, known for its long sandy beach with colorful beach huts which is perfect for sports such as sand yachting, kite surfing and paddleboarding. Guests can also enjoy wandering through the streets of Malo-les-Bains to admire the multi-colored designed villas known as Malouines and the Dunkerque Museum of Modern Art where there is a superb panoramic view of the town and sea from the top floor.

Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains features guests 110 rooms and suites with balconies overlooking the English Channel. Its impressive 1,000 m² spa also offers sea views and is a haven of relaxation, where guests can enjoy wellbeing facilities such as 16-meter swimming pool.

Built on four storeys and nestled in the heart of the historic area, the hotel’s style and architecture unites tradition with modernity. The materials used for the interior design all hark back to the grandeur of the 1930s, with terrazzo floors, brass gilded features, velvet accents, enamel restaurant tables and spectacular wood veneered ceilings that lend warmth to the atmosphere of the grand hotel. Meanwhile, the hotel’s facade pays tribute to local 19th century architecture.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar, L’Opale, has a terrace with sea views and large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow diners to track the sun throughout the day. Chef Charles Bruneval pays homage to the wealth of local ingredients and rich culinary heritage of Flanders with his recipes that honor a region that has been seasoned and spiced by both the land and sea. Beer is an important part of local culture, and guests can enjoy approximately 30 benchmark brews that vary with the seasons. The hotel has partnered with one of Dunkirk’s three craft breweries, Brasserie des 4 Écluses, to create a bespoke beer that will be served exclusively at L’Opale. At the bar, a resident mixologist serves signature cocktails every evening, in addition to the classics.

Chema Basterrechea, President for EMEA at Radisson Hotel Group says, “Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains is a superb addition to our portfolio in France, which now includes 18 properties in operation or under development. The hotel’s destination and the facilities create the perfect resort setting for a relaxing getaway, weekend break by the seaside, or to discover the region’s rich and historic past.”

Patrice Pichet, owner of Groupe Pichet says, “Our group is proud to take part in the magnificent restoration of the Digue des Alliés breakwater and introduce Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains. The hotel offers guests an outstanding location on one of France’s most beautiful northern beaches. This hotel’s opening is a renewal of our commitment to this area and confirms our luxury hotel development expertise.”

Situated just 2 hours and 20 minutes from Paris, Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains offers much more than its outstanding location, unrivalled beach views and direct access to the fully renovated Digue des Alliés breakwater. In addition to two running routes, which run along a three-mile radius of the hotel, guests can hire bikes so they can cycle along the coastline as far as the Belgian border.

Located opposite the hotel is the FRAC contemporary art museum, housing 1,500 pieces of art. There is a wide range of heritage sites to explore within the hotel’s vicinity, such as the 15th century Saint-Eloi Belfry monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Dunkirk, which offers breathtaking views of the coastline about 58 meters above sea level. The port is also home to an open-air museum, featuring ships that have been classified as national historic monuments. The Dunkerque 1940 Operation Dynamo Museum, found inside the bunkers of Bastion 32, guides visitors through the events of Operation Dynamo, the largest military evacuation in history and a Second World War turning point.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.