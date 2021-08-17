Alaca opens at the Pointe on Palm Jumeirah

Alaca, a brand-new Turkish restaurant, has just opened at the Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

The location, which also includes wider Mediterranean flourishes, will be open from 09:00-01:00 daily.

Currently, only soft drinks including signature mocktails, smoothies, non-alcoholic wines, non-alcoholic sparkling and classic cocktails.

However, an alcohol license is expected to be secured in the next few weeks.

Dishes served will have a fine dining flair and beautiful presentation.

The location is inspired by ‘the colour of the people living in Anatoli,’ with recipes and methods of cooking passed down by generations.

As well as dinner, there will be chef shows and entertainment once the venue is fully open.

The aesthetics of Alaca are simple and chic, with earthy Mediterranean woods and a huge tree set in a clay pot.