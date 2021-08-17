Norse Atlantic Airways to be fully operational next summer

Norse Atlantic Airways plans to launch low-cost long-haul operations next summer.

The company believes that demand for transatlantic travel will be back by the second quarter of next year and anticipates that all of its 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be flying customers between Europe and the United States this time next year.

“We strongly believe that there is a need for a new and innovative airline serving the low-cost intercontinental market with modern, more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft as the world gradually reopens.

“Our plans are on track and operations will commence when travel restrictions are lifted and demand for transatlantic travel is back,” said Norse Atlantic Airways chief executive, Bjørn Tore Larsen.

JetBlue recently entered the low-cost transatlantic market, hoping to make money in a market that drove Norwegian to virtual bankruptcy in 2020.

“Based on the current situation, we anticipate that all our 15 Dreamliners will be flying customers between Europe and the United States next summer,” Larsen added.

“We will launch our ticket sales approximately three months prior to first flight and will offer exciting destinations that have proven to be attractive.”

Norse plans to have approximately 1,600 employees by next summer.

All employees will be permanently employed by the airline.

The company emphasised that is hopes to have a fruitful employer-employee relationship and has entered into an agreement with the largest United States flight attendants’ union, AFA.

In addition, the company is in dialogue with unions in other countries.