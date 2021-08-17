Carlton Tower Jumeirah reopens after renovations

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, Knightsbridge, has reopened its doors following a near two-year closure for refurbishment.

The most extensive transformation in the history of the property, it cost over £100 million.

Aaron Kaupp, regional vice president, northern Europe, for Jumeirah and general manager of the Carlton Tower Jumeirah said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our valued guests following a significant investment and a complete renovation of the hotel, with new rooms, restaurant offerings, spa and lobby entrance.

“This landmark opening is set against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has seen the world and our beloved industry face extreme difficulty.

“The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will be a beacon of hope during a very difficult time for us all.

“We will once more be the place to be seen, a cornerstone for the local London community, as well as a leader of luxury hospitality in the world.”

The Carlton Tower has been a landmark hotel over the decades, but now sees a new chapter for the property.

The refurbishment has seen every corner of the 17-story building redesigned and rejuvenated.

The 186 beautifully appointed guest rooms have all been renovated to the highest standard, designed by 1508 London, to offer a sense of tranquillity with an emphasis on light and space, reduced from 216 to offer larger accommodation.

The renovations include the creation of a striking double-height reception, newly created Lobby bar and lounge, ballroom and meeting rooms and an Italian restaurant Al Mare, serving sophisticated Italian cuisine.

Located overlooking the world-famous Sloane Street and key London landmarks, the Carlton Tower Jumeirah is a modern classic and sophisticated destination with a rich history.

Having initially closed in 2019, Jumeirah had hoped to reopen Carlton Tower late last year before work was slowed by Covid-19.

Image: Anthony Parkinson