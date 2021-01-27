AKA to open at the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

A cyberpunk-inspired Japanese lounge is preparing to open at the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

AKA plans to re-define the traditional dinner show experience, wowing guests with an edgy yet opulent sense of theatre, presented in its immersive live performances.

The vision of Orzu Hospitality, new food and beverage operators in Dubai, AKA is a small, glamorous space, with rich velvet interiors that set the stage for a seductive night-time journey.

The food concept offers an Asian-inspired lounge menu of sharing plates, paired with cocktails, spirits and wines.

Senses are heightened, teased and a little shocked with nightly array of performances, as cast of artists express a sense of talent and creativity.

The show is curated by White Rabbit, entertainment artists known for pushing the boundaries and stretching the imagination to its limits.

Drawing on an eclectic selection of contemporary references such as Bladerunner and a touch of Madame Butterfly, AKA is set to put a twist on the unexpected.