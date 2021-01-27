Viking Aton to join fleet in Egypt next year

Viking has announced an expansion of its Egypt fleet with Viking Aton, a new state-of-the-art river vessel.

Inspired by the design of the award-winning Viking Longships and built specifically to navigate the Nile River, Viking Aton is currently under construction and is scheduled to debut in late 2022.

Sailing on Viking’s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, the new vessel will join Viking’s existing Egypt river fleet, which includes its identical sister ship Viking Osiris and Viking’s first owned and operated ship on the Nile, Viking Ra.

“Egypt remains a top destination for many of our guests who are inspired to discover the rich history and beauty of the region,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“We will always maintain our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that are focused on the destination.

“The addition of Viking Aton is a reflection of our continued investment in Egypt; we look forward to introducing the country’s cultural treasures to even more Viking guests in the future.”

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, Viking Aton will be a state-of-the-art ship with the clean, elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known.

The brand offers culturally enriching, destination-focused river and ocean cruises for travellers curious about the world, its rich culture and varied history.