Airbnb relaunches stock flotation in United States

Airbnb has rekindled plans to list on the stock market in the United States.

The move comes as concerns over the impact of the coronavirus ease in some markets.

The short-term letting platform previously outlined plans for an initial public offering for earlier this year - but it appeared to be on hold as the company battled the financial fallout from the pandemic.

With markets reaching record highs in the United States, Airbnb is now moving forward after filing confidential registration documents with regulators.

The home sharing site joins a host of companies looking to go public in the coming months amid a wave of renewed investor confidence.

The company has, however, given few details on the timing of the stock market debut or how much money it hopes to raise.

In April, the company raised $2 billion (£1.5 billion) from investors, which valued it at $18 billion.

That was well below the $26 billion the firm cited as an internal valuation in early March and is likely to reflect the impact of the pandemic on the business.