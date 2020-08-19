US Virgin Islands seeks to maintain connectivity during lockdown

The United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has sought to assure stakeholders it is working closely with airline partners to ensure the territory has ample airlift during the current restriction on leisure travel.

Effective today, accommodations providers are barred from admitting or checking-in leisure guests for 30 days, unless the order from governor Albert Bryan is lifted sooner.

This is a part of a public health response to the recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases.

Commissioner of tourism, Joseph Boschulte, explained that even though the territory was currently in the “stay-at-home” phase of its Covid-19 response, airlift connectivity remains critical.

Travel to and from the territory is permitted for residents, business travellers, flight crews, emergency personnel and government guests with written authorisation from the relevant agency.

All travellers, aged 15 and older, must complete the questionnaire at the USVI travel screening portal.

Those who meet the testing criteria are required to upload a Covid-19 test result.

Commissioner Boschulte said he was hopeful for a smooth reopening to leisure travellers when the latest 30-day “leisure lockdown” is suspended.

“We are hoping for another swift and seamless reopening to leisure visitors provided we can flatten the current curve,” said Boschulte, adding that observing strict protocols, such as wearing masks and physical distancing, was critical in containing the community spread of Covid-19.

“We must work together to avoid further shutdowns, which will help to restart economic activity and generate important revenues and income for our government and our residents,” concluded Boschulte.