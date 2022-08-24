Tourism in India: Signs of recovery

As travel restrictions continue to ease, international travelers are increasingly looking to visit India, according to newly released Airbnb data.

Travelers are also eager to stay longer and explore more places than ever before, as part of a travel revolution that’s creating more economic opportunities for the locals.

Since the country eased all travel restrictions, there has been an incredible amount of enthusiasm among international travelers looking to travel to India.

Searches by international guests for Airbnb Stays in India grew by more than 60 percent year-over-year from Q1 2021 to Q1 20221, suggesting that the travel industry is once again spurring economic recovery for the country.

India is also uniquely positioned to take advantage of the Live Anywhere remote-work trend and the rise of the digital nomads, as long-term stays2 on Airbnb emerges as a popular choice for guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Airbnb survey conducted by YouGov showed that 87 percent of Indians are planning to work while travelling or living elsewhere.

Airbnb data also revealed that revenge travel is in full swing with guests choosing to enjoy city life as well explore the hills and the beaches.

Metro cities like New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai emerged as the most popular destinations in India among both international and domestic guests.

Travelers are also exploring popular beach destinations of Goa, Kerala and Pondicherry as well as the hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which translates to an incredible opportunity for those considering hosting in these popular tourist destinations that had seen a dip in footfall during the pandemic. International travelers from Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia are leading the search for travel to India.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said, “It is heartening to see that Airbnb guests from around the world are looking to revisit India - as well as explore it for the first time - which bodes well for the sector’s ongoing recovery and for our local community of Hosts.”

The blurring lines between travel and living has also led to many travelers continuing to embrace their newfound flexibility.

Travelers are also using our Categories and I’m Flexible tools to seek inspiration and discover off-the-beaten path destinations looking to develop new tourism economies.

The uptick in preference for the metro cities as well as popular tourist destinations indicates the return of travel with workations and vacations, both on the rise.

“We remain committed to working with local Hosts across the country, as well as the Indian Government, to help ensure local communities can take advantage of the travel revolution,” Bajaj said.

The platform upgrades and innovations that Airbnb unveiled over the past year have made it easier than ever for locals across India to become Hosts and share in the benefits of this tourism dispersal, the company said.

Additionally, new search tools such as I’m Flexible, which has been used more than two billion times since May 2021, as well as the new Categories and Split Stays features, are also encouraging guests to explore new destinations — which further spread the benefits of tourism and put money back into local pockets.