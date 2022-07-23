Disability Equality Index recognises Airbnb as a best place to work

Airbnb has been recognised as a Disability Equality Index® (DEI) Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. We are proud to share that we received a 100 percent score on the DEI for the second year in a row, joining 240 companies with a top score.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2022, 415 corporations utilised the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

Airbnb is committed to disability inclusion for our employees and our community of Hosts and guests around the world. While this recognition is important, we are committed to continued progress and improvement to help ensure our product, community, and company is inclusive of people with disabilities. Some of our ongoing work includes:

Reviewing and improving our company policies and practices to ensure they’re inclusive of employees with disabilities.

Providing training for Airbnb employees designed to strengthen disability allyship within our company.

Executive sponsorship and support for [email protected], our employee resource group for employees with disabilities and allies.

Continuing to expand our definitions of diversity to help us better understand and support our employees. In the US, and now newly launched in the UK and Ireland, employees can now voluntarily share if they identify with having a disability.