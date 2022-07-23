Disability Equality Index recognises Airbnb as a best place to work
Airbnb has been recognised as a Disability Equality Index® (DEI) Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. We are proud to share that we received a 100 percent score on the DEI for the second year in a row, joining 240 companies with a top score.
The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2022, 415 corporations utilised the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.
Airbnb is committed to disability inclusion for our employees and our community of Hosts and guests around the world. While this recognition is important, we are committed to continued progress and improvement to help ensure our product, community, and company is inclusive of people with disabilities. Some of our ongoing work includes:
- Reviewing and improving our company policies and practices to ensure they’re inclusive of employees with disabilities.
- Providing training for Airbnb employees designed to strengthen disability allyship within our company.
- Executive sponsorship and support for [email protected], our employee resource group for employees with disabilities and allies.
- Continuing to expand our definitions of diversity to help us better understand and support our employees. In the US, and now newly launched in the UK and Ireland, employees can now voluntarily share if they identify with having a disability.
- Through our Supplier Diversity program, connecting more diverse-owned (including people with disabilities-owned) businesses with Airbnb to provide goods and services.
- Engaging with the disability community by hosting Disability Advisory roundtables in the United States and in Europe with national and regional organisations, activists, advocates, and leaders to inform our work.
- Introducing updates to make it easier for guests with disabilities to find and book accommodations and activities that meet their needs, including our Accessibility Review for Stays and accessibility filters for Experiences.
- As a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in a nine-year, five-Games partnership, supporting Paralympian athletes as Hosts and guests on Airbnb.
- Continued membership in the Valuable 500, a movement to encourage businesses to advance disability inclusion in their organisation.
- Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and religion.
“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging.”
“There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office,” said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. “We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together.”
