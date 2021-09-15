airBaltic surpasses 2019 route network

airBaltic has said that by connecting Baltic region with almost 90 routes across Europe and beyond, the airline has managed to surpass the number of routes offered during the same period in 2019.

Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of the Latvian airline, said: “To maintain essential connectivity and address the leisure demand, this summer we launched a selection of new sunny destinations.

“At the same time, we continue to connect Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius with major European business centres and transit hubs.”

He added: “airBaltic connects Baltic region with over 30 different countries.

“Thanks to a strong codeshare network of 24 different partners, many of whom offer global connectivity, airBaltic passengers can conveniently reach many regions of the

world.”

Currently airBaltic continues to offer significant connectivity from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to leading European business centres and transit hubs.

In addition, airBaltic offers a wide variety of leisure destinations from Riga, Latvia.