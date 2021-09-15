Travel Forward unveils exhibitor line-up for annual event

Travel Forward has confirmed a series of exhibitors for the annual event.

The physical show is taking place at ExCeL London from November 1-3, and will be followed by TF Virtual, taking place on November 8-9.

Established globally active brands have been supporting Travel Forward since its launch in 2018.

Many have already rebooked for 2021.

These include hotel technology specialists Cendyn and RateGain which develops pricing and distribution tools for many sectors.

RateGain also exhibited at Travel Forward during Arabian Travel Market back in May this year.

Other returnees include Croatian multiday tours specialist Lemax; CRM and email marketing experts from France, Experience Hotel; dynamic packaging experts Travel

Compositor from Spain; and Danish tour operator software provider Nitro Travel Solutions.

Established UK businesses such as software provider Inspiretec, digital infrastructure provider NSL, and business-to-consumer payment gateway Ecommpay, will also showcase their offerings.

ForwardKeys, the data analysts that specialise in monitoring, analysing and anticipating travel flows and airport traffic will also be exhibiting at the show, as well as participating in the Travel Forward event programme and offering some eagerly awaited statistics.

Simon Press, exhibition director, Travel Forward, said: “Travel Forward 2021 is coming together very nicely indeed, and we’re pleased to see familiar and fresh faces already signed up and working with us on maximising their presence at the event.

“Many of our exhibitors were leading the way in their respective fields before the pandemic and we want to work with them and reinforce our mission - to share insights, best practices and brand-new innovations from technology leaders with an engaged and receptive audience.”