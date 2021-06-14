airBaltic launches new flights to Corfu

airBaltic has launched new weekly summer seasonal flights between Riga and Greek island Corfu.

The new route is performed in cooperation with Mouzenidis Travel.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “We serve seven safe direct destinations between Riga and Greece, and we are pleased to add the Greek island Corfu to our summer route map.

“As the epidemiological situation improves due to vaccination process all over Europe, we see that more and more passengers are booking flights to different destinations in the Mediterranean and other European cities.”

Flights between Riga and Corfu are operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft once a week.

This summer airBaltic offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga, including seven destinations in Italy, seven destinations in Greece and six destinations in Spain in addition to many other leisure destinations.