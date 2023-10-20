airasia Superapp Named ‘Asia’s Best Travel Booking App’ at World Travel Tech Awards 2023

airasia Superapp, which will be renamed to airasia MOVE soon, clinched the ‘Asia’s Best Travel Booking App’ title at the World Travel Tech Awards 2023, further solidifying its position as the region’s leading one-stop travel platform.

This recognition comes hot on the heels of its recent win as ‘Asia’s Leading Online Travel Agency (OTA)’ at World Travel Awards 2023. Both awards resulted from airasia Superapp’s maiden nominations in the respective categories.

To top it all, airasia Superapp was also crowned with another two awards: World’s Best Low-Cost Airline App and World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Website for the second consecutive year.

The World Travel Tech Awards, the sister event of the World Travel Award, is held annually and serves to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in travel technology. Both events are voted by industry experts and consumers from across the globe, making each award truly a world-class recognition.

Tan Mai Yin, Chief Commercial Officer of airasia Superapp said, “The recognition as ‘Asia’s Best Travel Booking App’ by World Travel Tech Awards is a testament to the efforts we have put in to give our app users a seamless travel experience. We are so happy to receive this award, only a few short years since we fully transformed into an OTA & travel platform. As an OTA, we have notable international carriers such as Etihad, ANA, Citilink, Bangkok Airways, Myanmar Airways International, Air Mauritius and more working directly with us, while our direct hotel inventory has also grown by 98% in the past year.

“We have recently announced our upcoming brand refresh into airasia MOVE, which will take place by December. Our focus is on bringing an elevated and enhanced experience for our users with seamless access to travel and financial services from BigPay on one single platform. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, and we are very excited about the future as we MOVE forward.”

Mike Sawicki, Director, World Travel Tech Awards, says: “Congratulations to airasia Superapp for winning ‘World’s Best Low-Cost Airline App 2023’ and ‘Asia’s Best Travel Booking App 2023’. This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the benchmark in online travel. The commitment of the entire team at airasia Superapp serves as an inspiration to us all.”

