dnata Travel Group Sweeps Six Awards at World Travel Awards Middle East 2023

dnata Travel Group brands across the GCC have won six accolades at the Middle East edition of the 2023 World Travel Awards.

Representing the Travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, titles earned by the dnata Travel Group include Middle East’s Leading Airline GSA 2023 (dnata Representation Services), Bahrain’s Leading Travel Management Company 2023 (dnata Travel Management), and Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Agency 2023 (dnata Travel).

A highlight for the Group at the prestigious travel industry awards this year includes the success of Arabian Adventures across three categories for a fourth consecutive year. Its accolades include the UAE’s Leading Destination Management Company 2023, UAE’s Leading Desert Safari Company 2023, and UAE’s Leading Tour Operator 2023.

John Bevan, CEO of the dnata Travel Group, commented: “The annual World Travel Awards are recognised globally, and we are proud to have been acknowledged in such a diverse range of categories. As we continue to grow and enhance our core product offerings and introduce more in our range of local and global travel services, this is an exciting time for our Group. We look forward to revealing more to GCC-based and international travellers and trade partners throughout the 2023/24 winter season.”

Currently growing its global team and offering, also inclusive of UAE-based attraction bookings, cruise handling and event services, Arabian Adventures recently launched its destination management (DMC) services from the UAE to a first international destination in 2023: the Maldives. As the company seeks to enhance the affordability of tours and experiences across the emirates, recent product launches include ‘The Adventure Pass’ which offers Dubai attraction bundles with up to 40% savings compared to standard entry prices combined. More new products and enhancements to its existing range are set to be launched throughout the 2023/24 winter season, including to its ‘Overnight Desert Safari’, an all-inclusive desert camping experience.

Meanwhile, the wider range of dnata Travel Group brands, which cover all aspects of the travel industry, continue to innovate and expand from their base in the UAE to the GCC and beyond.

The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The awards are voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

Find out more about the dnata Travel Group at www.dnata.com/travel.