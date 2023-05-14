Air Canada Congratulates Madeleine Paquin

Air Canada has congratulated Ms. Madeleine Paquin, member of Air Canada’s Board of Directors on her induction into the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

“Madeleine is a deeply respected business leader known for her vision and inspiring entrepreneurial approach building businesses through innovation and sustainability. I have been honoured to work with Madeleine since her appointment to Air Canada’s Board to advance sustainability and environment initiatives. On behalf of Air Canada’s more than 36,000 employees globally, I extend warmest congratulations to Madeleine on her induction to Canada’s Business Hall of Fame,” stated Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

Ms. Paquin has been a member of Air Canada’s Board of Directors since May 2015. She is President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer and a director of Logistec Corporation, a North American marine and environmental services provider. She has held that position since January 1996. Ms. Paquin is a member of the Marine Industry Forum, and the Marine Transportation Advisory Council. Ms. Paquin currently holds a directorship in the Maritime Employers Association and is also a director and Chair of CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Cluster of Montreal, and is Co-Chair of its Working Group I - L&T Development Opportunities. Ms. Paquin has served as a director of Canadian Paciﬁc Railway Limited, Sun Life Financial Inc., Aéroports de Montréal, the Chamber of Marine Commerce and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada’s most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.