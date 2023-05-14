Jumeirah Group appoints Cristina Sancenon as the new GM of Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, announces the appointment of Cristina Sancenon as the new General Manager of Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, Spain.

With over 25 years’ experience in luxury hospitality, Sancenon’s appointment follows her tenure as Hotel Manager at the Group’s flagship hotel, the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, where she was an integral part of the Executive Team delivering impressive commercial results, and guest satisfaction scores. In her new role, Sancenon will oversee all aspects of the award-winning Mallorcan clifftop retreat, enhancing financial and operational performance, while sharing her passion for exceptional guest experiences.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cristina Sancenon to Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa. With her extensive background in luxury hospitality, Cristina will be a strong addition to the team as we continue to drive sustainable growth and diversify our portfolio across key locations and gateway destinations around the world.”

Prior to joining Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Cristina worked for luxury hotels across Europe including the Park Hyatt in Paris, Milan and Madrid.

Commenting on her appointment, Cristina Sancenon, General Manager of Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa, said: “It is an honour to join the team at Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa, a property that is renowned for its exceptional service and beautiful location. I am excited to work with the team to continue delivering unparalleled guest experiences and help elevate the hotel’s reputation in the region and beyond.”

Crowning the cliffs of Port de Sóller, laying between the UNESCO World Heritage site of Tramuntana Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea on the unspoilt northwest coast of Mallorca, Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa brings Jumeirah Group’s signature service and guest experience to the alluring Spanish island.

