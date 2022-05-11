Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Sarajevo

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, announced today the launch of its seasonal flights to Sarajevo; the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, from Abu Dhabi, starting June 15, 2022.

Schedule to Sarajevo, effective June 15, 2022 (all times local):

The charming city of Sarajevo offers a wide range of touristic attractions for its unique cultural mix, including fascinating museums and gorgeous nature. The scenic landscape that surrounds the historic city ensures an exciting experience.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has been nominated for Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards