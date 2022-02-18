Aida Cruises looks ahead to strong summer season

Aida Cruises has started the new year with a high demand for cruises.

In particular, bookings for spring and summer 2022 are developing “very positively,” the line said, but interest in cruises for the upcoming winter sailings and the 2023 summer program is also at a “high level”.

“Aida Cruises is well prepared for the positive response.

“At the beginning of summer, 12 Aida ships will be underway again, offering vacation trips to the most beautiful European destinations,” explained Alexander Ewig, senior vice president marketing and sales at AIDA Cruises.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 26th, AIDAcosma will be launched as a new member of the Aida family with voyages from Hamburg to the major cities of western Europe.

It is already the second LNG cruise ship from Aida Cruises to be powered by liquefied natural gas, currently the lowest-emission fossil fuel.

Following the inauguration ceremony of AIDAcosma on April 9th in Hamburg, voyages in the western Mediterranean to La Spezia/Florence, Rome, Barcelona and Corsica are on the program of the one-week highlight itinerary Mediterranean Treasures until October.

With AIDAaura will resume cruise operations on May 7th.

Voyages with AIDAvita have, however, been cancelled until at least May.

“The strong bookings show the great trust of our guests to be able to realise their vacation dream for the summer with us on board,” Ewig added.