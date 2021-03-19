Aida Cruises arrives at new Dubai Cruise Terminal

AIDAprima and AIDAvita have become the first cruise ships to dock at the new Dubai Cruise Terminal.

The two vessels, operated by Aida Cruises, docked at the terminal earlier this month.

The new terminals at Dubai Harbour extend over 120,000 square meters, and are located between the islands of Bluewaters and the Palm Jumeirah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most popular sights, beautiful beaches and world-famous landmarks of the city, such as the 250-meter-high observation wheel Ain Dubai and the Burj Al Arab, are just a stone’s throw away.

“The two international airports are also very easy to reach,” AIDA Cruises wrote in a release.

Between late November and mid-April, Aida Cruises is offering seven-day trips to the Orient from Dubai.

Thanks to an overnight stay, Aida guests have the opportunity to discover the largest metropolis in the United Arab Emirates on various excursions, the cruise line said.

Other destinations on these voyages include Abu Dhabi and the Muscat in Oman.

The United Arab Emirates has been one of the destinations of the Aida fleet since 2006.

Together with its local partners, the cruise company said it has developed the region into one of the most popular cruise destinations for German vacationers in the winter months.