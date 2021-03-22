Red Sea Development Company signs Source partnership

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has partnered with Source for a new bottled water brand.

TRSDC is the first company to collaborate with the company as it launches its sustainable bottled water brand, making the Red Sea Project the first destination on earth to offer bottled water made purely from sunlight and air.

Source water is produced using patented solar technology that draws pure water vapor out of the air and converts it to drinking water.

Water created from these hydropanels will be bottled at a plant that also runs on solar energy, creating the largest solar-powered facility of its kind.

Located on site at the Red Sea Project, the facility will have a capacity of two million 330ml bottles annually and will initially produce 300,000 bottles a year.

The reusable glass bottles will be refilled on site as part of a fully circular sustainable distribution model.

Water harvesting and bottling will generate zero carbon and zero single-use plastic bottles.

Bottles, bottling machinery and plant operations will be sourced locally, empowering Saudi businesses while further reducing the carbon footprint of the project.

“As we push the boundaries and set new global standards for sustainable development, we are adopting cutting-edge technology and business practices that are in harmony with nature.

“Our partnership with Source Global makes us the only destination in world with truly regenerative bottled water and reflects our commitment to operate using only renewable energy and free of single-use plastics,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

As the official bottled water of the Red Sea Project, Source will initially serve the Coastal Village, a residential and commercial area that will house the 600 employees and operators working at the site.

When the first hotels begin opening in 2022, Source will be the only bottled water served to guests, further extending the sustainable experience.