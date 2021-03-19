Bus to London to launch in April next year

From two decades from the mid-1950s onwards, adventurous travellers would pack themselves in ‘magic buses’ and traverse the so-called Hippie Trail across Asia in search of spiritual enlightenment.

Now, the time has come to roll the dice the other way.

Adventures Overland has announced the longest and the most epic journey in the world, Bus to London by Adventures Overland.

Launching in April 2022, the journey will be the first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom.

Participants will be travelling through 18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days.

People from all over India have a chance to become part of this historic journey either for the entire duration or one of the four legs by signing up on the official website .

“We share a common love for travel, and now we are thrilled to introduce the first-ever bus service from Delhi to London with utmost comfort and luxury.

“Providing a niche and classy experience in a secure environment is our top priority.

“The route of this journey is tried and tested as we have already executed three back-to-back road trips from India to London on the same route so participants on Bus to

London can get on board with the knowledge and confidence that they are in safe hands,” said Sanjay Madan, co-founder, Adventures Overland.

As part of this unprecedented, historic and life-transforming bus journey, participants will explore thousands of pagodas in Myanmar, meet rare species of Giant Pandas in Chengdu, hike the Great Wall of China and travel through the Silk Route in China & Central Asia.

Travellers will also visit the historic cities of Bukhara, Tashkent and Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and cruise on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.

During the last leg of the journey, participants will also get a chance to explore historic European cities such as Moscow, Vilnius, Prague, Brussels and Frankfurt before finally concluding the longest bus journey in London.

After completing the journey in London, the bus will start its maiden journey back home to India by the same route.

On the return journey, to be called ‘Bus to India,’ participants again have the option to join for the entire duration or one or more legs of the journey.

The first season of Bus to London is slated to leave from India Gate, New Delhi.

“Every single route in each country has been vetted to ensure that the journey is seamless.

“We take charge of documentation, paperwork, visas and permits to ensure that the entire focus of participants is on experiencing the journey.

“We ensure an experienced English-speaking local guide is travelling with the group at all hours to ensure personal safety, smooth communication and travel.

“The bus on this epic journey is being customised to add all the necessities, comforts and luxuries which will ensure that participants travel in the lap of luxury from India to the UK,” added Tushar Agarwal, co-founder, Adventures Overland.

More Information

Founded in 2012 Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal, Adventures Overland is India’s leading and multiple award-winning expedition company which offers life-transforming road trips and cross border drives across six continents.

Adventures Overland is considered India’s Leading Tour Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.