Agoda partners with WWF to support marine habitat restoration in Southeast Asia

To mark World Oceans Day, global digital travel platform Agoda, launches its Eco Deals program and has partnered with WWF-Singapore (World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore) to provide funds for, and to raise awareness of, marine habitat restoration initiatives in SoutheastAsia and flood relief efforts in Australia.

Through Agoda’s Eco Deals, travellers looking to make a more positive impact with their travel purchase decisions will be able to choose a wide range of properties that enable them to give back to community and environmental initiatives in the destinations they visit. Agoda’s Sustainable Travel Trends Survey (2021) found consumers want to travel more sustainably, and that polluted beaches and waterways ranked as the top concern of Filipino tourists; second for Australians, Indonesian, and Malaysians; and third for Singaporeans. That’s why Agoda is working in collaboration with WWF for its first Eco Deal campaign. This Eco Deal, which kicks off from 8 June 2022 to 8 December 2022, offers travelers to Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and Australia the opportunity to select from a variety of holiday accommodation deals with up to 15% discount, and in turn Agoda will make a donation of $1 for every booking to contribute to the local WWF Offices’ conservation efforts in restoring marine habitats such as coral reefs and mangroves in Southeast Asia, or protecting wildlife affected by floods in Australia.

“In a post-COVID world, people are more aware of their impact on the places and communities they visit when travelling and are actively looking for ways and means to make their ecological footprint smaller. Through Agoda’s Eco Deals initiative we provide consumers opportunities to ‘give back’ as part of our partners’ and Agoda’s social responsibility commitment,” said Enric Casals, Regional Vice President Southeast Asia and Oceania. “Many people travel to destinations across Southeast Asia and Australia for the pristine beaches, crystal clear seas and amazing opportunities to dive or snorkel in the coral reefs. But to ensure that these places flourish for future generations to explore, we need to travel more responsibly, starting now. This partnership with WWF will help travellers to take steps towards more sustainable travel,” Casals continued.

“The ocean is the largest ecosystem on the planet, covering more than 70% of the earth’s surface area. However, many of the marine ecosystems have been facing existential threats due to human activities and we must take action now,” said WWF-Singapore’s CEO, R. Raghunathan. In light of this, he explained that WWF-Singapore is well-positioned to drive positive change in the Coral Triangle and wider region, which is home to the world’s epicentre of marine biodiversity. “We look forward to working with Agoda in this partnership to support the conservation of marine ecosystems in this region,” he added.

Travellers looking to support this program can visit https://www.agoda.com/c/EcoDeals to make their bookings, or simply look out for the Eco Deals badge on the app highlighting participating properties.

Travel Inspiration

Whether travellers are looking for family friendly beach destinations or couples looking for a cultural kick, their stays can help benefit the wider marine ecosystems when booking an Agoda Eco Deal.

For inspiration, check out these great discounted stays across participating markets or visit www.agoda.com/c/EcoDeals.

Indonesia

Indonesia, home to the largest archipelago in the world is often the go-to destination of choice for lovers of sand and sea seeking pristine beaches and great dive sites.

Why not kick back and admire the vast ocean from one of three swimming pools that overlook the ocean at Bali Garden Beach Resort, a stunning oceanfront resort in Kuta, Bali. The resort is located within close proximity to the airport allowing guests to hit the ground running and dive into the perfect relaxing seafront holiday.

Over in Seminyak, one of Bali’s laid back and chic resort areas check out The Aveda Boutique Hotel. With easy access to the beach, shopping centers, sights and a plethora of dining options including the famed Potato Head Beach Club, this hotel not only comes with a view, but it is also certified CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety & Environment Sustainability).

For a truly unique experience, go on board the Pacific Palace Hotel, a hotel in Batam the largest city in the province of Riau Islands distinctively built to resemble a colossal ship that will give travellers a taste of sailing the seven seas on land. Inspired by Greek mythology, the ship is a landmark within itself and is located within close proximity to Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal.

Malaysia

Located in the Coral Triangle where more than 75% of the world’s coral species can be found, Malaysia, the country rich in marine and coastal resources is home to picturesque beaches and oceanfront that are spread across East Malaysia, West Malaysia and also Borneo Island.

For truly idyllic views of the ocean head over to Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson, a 5-star luxury beach resort that boasts spacious overwater villas designed to resemble a hibiscus. From sunup to sundown, this resort will fill days with a diverse array of fun outdoor activities suited for guests of all ages including exhilarating water sports activities and fish feeding on a glass bottom boat.

Across the seas in Sabah lies the KK Waterfront Hotel, a boutique urban hotel located amidst the buzz of the Kota Kinabalu CBD. Surrounded by easy conveniences, this is a perfect starting point to kick off a weekend of island excursions to discover the islands of Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park accessible from Jesselton Point terminal located only 2km away.

Not far away, the Raia Hotel Kota Kinabalu, which lies within the business and entertainment hub, offers the perfect respite for holidaymakers and business guests. Here visitors can enjoy a variety of noteworthy attractions nearby including the famous Filipino market, Kota Kinabalu City Mosque and Tanjung Aru Beach.

Philippines

Sustainable travel has been gaining popularity in the Philippines and the country is home to well-loved beaches like Boracay, which reopened following an intervention to pause tourism and help clean up of its environment.

For those in search of a balance of tranquility and adventure, head over to Misibis Bay, a private island resort tucked away in the province of Albay. Known for its perfectly shaped Mayon Volcano, this 5-hectare island resort offers only the most exclusive hideaway for guests to immerse in incomparable relaxation while sinking their teeth in a bit of thrill like trail blazing to the top of Cagraray Eco Park, windsurfing and Hobie Cat Sailing.

La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel on the other hand, is an affordable beachfront retreat in the epicenter of White Beach, arguably one of the world’s finest beaches and most popular strip on Boracay Island. Here travellers will have access to everything they need, from restaurants and beach activities to bustling nightlife pursuits.

Singapore

Singapore is a cosmopolitan city nestled amid lush urban greenery. Throughout the island of Singapore there are numerous nature reserves and conservation areas including Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Pulau Ubin.

Whether travelling for business or play, Concorde Hotel Singapore presents an oasis of serenity amidst the city’s finest shopping havens. With Singapore’s first-class public transport network within walking distance, visitors can explore the length and breadth of the city whether travellers are looking for floral and fauna at Gardens by the Bay or more inclined for shopping, it’s all within easy reach.

Soak up local culture and community at Hotel NuVe Stellar, a boutique hotel situated in Farrer Park, only 10-minutes’ walk from Little India, one of Singapore’s most vibrant districts. Here travelers can experience streets lined with colourful restored shophouses while taking in the sights and sounds and smells of this Indian district.